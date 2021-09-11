Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

