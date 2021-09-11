Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

