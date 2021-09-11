Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $104,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN stock opened at $300.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.97. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

