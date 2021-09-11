Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,031 AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

BATS:AVDR opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34.

