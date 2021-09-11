Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 10,883,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,912. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

