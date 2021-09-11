Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,267,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 63,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187,384 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

