renBTC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.48 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $45,535.12 or 1.00051360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $691.23 million and $9.48 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00162577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043844 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,180 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

