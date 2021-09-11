Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,303. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $295.03 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $297.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.