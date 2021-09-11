Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.