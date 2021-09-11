Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Regal Beloit Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,889,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.