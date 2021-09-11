Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

