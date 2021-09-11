Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 10,476 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VTIP opened at $52.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

