Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,502 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

