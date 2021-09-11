Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $995,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

