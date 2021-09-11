Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $58,785,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $916.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $903.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $842.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

