Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

