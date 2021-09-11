Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCTR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

