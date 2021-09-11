Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 642 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

