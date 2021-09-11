Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 717 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

