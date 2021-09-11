Reviewing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediWound and TBG Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $21.76 million 4.83 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -11.35 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -38.43% -171.14% -31.94% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediWound and TBG Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 84.59%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MediWound has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, meaning that its stock price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediWound beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

