Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 27,527 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVH. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.