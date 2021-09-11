Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Rexnord traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 3862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,889 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,743,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

