Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

RZLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rezolute by 2.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter worth $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $190,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.