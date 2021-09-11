RH Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $694.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $689.08 and its 200-day moving average is $634.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

