Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Mercury Systems worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Mercury Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

MRCY stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

