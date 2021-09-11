Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qualys were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,688 shares of company stock worth $42,876,400 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

