Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of LCI Industries worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $130.52 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

