Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Federated Hermes worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of FHI opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

