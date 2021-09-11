Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $165.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average is $169.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

