Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stepan were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCL opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

