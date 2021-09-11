Rhumbline Advisers Sells 49,024 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,024 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dana were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dana by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.50. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

