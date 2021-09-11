Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,086 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

