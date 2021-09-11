Richard McCann Sells 32,300 Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Richard McCann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

KNOS opened at GBX 1,992 ($26.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kainos Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,766.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,552.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06.

Several brokerages have commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

