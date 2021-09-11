RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.67. RLX Technology shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 35,540 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
