RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.67. RLX Technology shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 35,540 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $134,924,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,575 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

