Robert W. Baird Boosts Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target to $15.00

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centogene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CNTG stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centogene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

