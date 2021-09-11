Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 157,901 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,901 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,152,000 after acquiring an additional 429,883 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 15,123,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

