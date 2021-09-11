Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $114.80 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 128.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,521 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $114,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.27. 842,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,978. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.