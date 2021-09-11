Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $63.78 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

HON stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.37. 2,356,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

