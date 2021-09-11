Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 19,010 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $142,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. 937,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

