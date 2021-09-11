Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,105 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $90,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.59. 40,211,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,736,582. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

