Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 900,925 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 900,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $58,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.9% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 17,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

AEM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 1,642,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,706. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

