Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.
RCI opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
