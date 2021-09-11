Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

RCI opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

