Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.14.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$60.60 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The stock has a market cap of C$30.60 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

