Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCI.B. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.14.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$60.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.