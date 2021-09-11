Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 72.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.62 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

