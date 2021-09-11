Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

