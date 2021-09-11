Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €97.82 ($115.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.61. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

