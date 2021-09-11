RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.77. RPC shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,658 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $837.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.14.
In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,428,949.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,000 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
