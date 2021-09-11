RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.77. RPC shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,658 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $837.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,428,949.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,000 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of RPC by 310.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 148,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

