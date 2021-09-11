Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 71,663 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1,521.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

