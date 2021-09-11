Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285,697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

PACB stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

